Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста я не могу как ответить на вопросы the first successful flight of a plane was in 1903. the flight was 37 meters and the plane was in the air for twelve seconds. The pilots were Orville and wilbur wright. In 1932, Amelia Earhart Was The First woman to fly across the Atlantic ocean alone She was in the air for fifteen hours in 1935 she was the first person to fly alone from Los angeles to Mexico city . Exercise 3 Read the article. First find the correct section. Then answer the questions. How long was the first plane flight? Who were the pilots of the first flight? How long was the first flight by a woman across the Atlantic? When was the first solo flight from Los Angeles to Mexico City?

Автор: Гость