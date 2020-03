ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ХОТЬ ЧТО-ТО УМАЛЯЮ.....ОЧЕНЬ НУЖНОООО.....

Гость: Гость:

1 лист: 2. had already bought 3. caught 4. knew, had told 5. had not eaten, were 6. hugged, had finished 7. had already seen 9. had been, was 12. had not had 13. gave, had not finished 14. had lost 15. felt, had not slept 16. Had finished 17. asked, agreed 18. had read 19. had seen 20. had not locked 21. had bought, did not have 22. sailed 2 лист: 2. is washing 3. washes 4. am trying 5. Do you always lock 6. is snowing 7. is not going, attends, usually has, is working 8. am looking, is writting, is bitting 3 лист: 2. Have you eaten your lunch yet? 3. Has he read the newspaper today? 4. You have not studied French for ten years. 5. They have been in London for six months. 6. Where have you been? 7. We have not gone to Paris. 8. She has not seen "The Lord of the Rings". 9. He has not met my mother. 10. They have not visited St. Paul's Cathedral yet. 11. What has she eaten today?