ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Make questions out of these sentences. 1. These trousers haven't been worn by Mike for a long time. Why ...2. The report that was made at the conference puzzled everyone. Where... 3. The room is being cle...

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Make questions out of these sentences. 1. These trousers haven't been worn by Mike for a long time. Why ...2. The report that was made at the conference puzzled everyone. Where... 3. The room is being cleaned by the maid. What... 4. The police informed us that 4 new laptops had been stolen. How many... 5. A lot of silly commercials have been broadcast recently. what kind of... 6. Martin was watching TV while dinner was being cooked. when... 7. Mr Barker's new book had been published by the end of the month. Whose book... 8. The children are being watched by this strange woman. Who... 9 The car was still being repaired at 7 o'elock yesterday. Was... 10. A lot of answers have been given by the headmistress during the meeting. How many...

