Помогите пожалуйста Напишите сочинение на тему "A funny story about going shopping " Заранее спа??ибо

Гость: Гость:

My name is Lena. I live in Krasnodar. It’s the central city of our region and one of the biggest cities in Russia. There are lots of big and small shops in my city. When we need to buy something we go shopping. My parents go shopping for food to the nearest supermarket nearly every day. We also have a special shopping day when we go to different shops together. It’s Saturday because all members of my family have a day-off. We go to several stores on this day. It can be a grocery, a bakery, a clothes store, a cosmetics store, a pharmacy, a store of electronic appliances and some others. My favourite shop is a clothes store. I really like shopping for new clothes and shoes. My mum always helps me to choose the right size and the right design. However, I prefer shopping with my best friends. Not far from the place where I live there is a huge mall with numerous shops, restaurants, an ice-rink, a cinema and entertainment facilities. We often go there for shopping or just to have a good time. It has become our favourite pastime recently. We don’t always buy something but window-shopping can be also fun. My parents say that in the past there were no big stores like this and sometimes it was difficult to find what you wanted. At the moment I can’t even imagine how people could have lived without shops and goods. I’m glad we have many opportunities for shopping.