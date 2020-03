Помогите пожалуйста номер 7 и 8 Заранее спасибо

Гость: Гость:

Упражнение 7 : 1. wasn`t talking 2. phoned 3. started 4. were sleeping 5. saw 6. were visiting упражнение 8 : 1. are 2. live 3. like 4. sleep 5. was going 6. was 7. fell 8. told 9. didn`t need 10. survived