Помогите пожалуйста)) нужно переделать в коственую речь 1. "The publisher has told me that he is going to accept my book", he said to me. 2. My mother said: "Speak in a low voice. The baby is sleeping". 3. "I have my English lesson today", my brother said to me. 4. The student said: "I am afraid I will not pass my exam tomorrow". 5. "I have seen two nurses. I will find out where they are", said the man. 6. John said: "I have never tasted anything so tasty". 7. "Your joke is stupid. I don't want to listen to your jokes any more", she said to Peter. 8. "I am not crying", Julia said. 9. "I will not leave you alone if you want me to stay", Catherine said. 10. "We are going to go to the disco", my friend said to me. 11. Ann said: "Last Saturday I was at the theatre, but I did not like the play". 12. The doctor told me: "Beer will not be good for you". 13. He said: "It is too late to start to ski if you have never done it before". 14. "We have been married four years", they said to me. 15. "Don't worry about me. I feel fine", she said to her mother.
1. He said to me that The publisher had  told him  that he was  going to accept his  book", 2. My mother asked  to  Speak in a low voice, because The baby was  sleeping.. 3My brother said to me  that he  had  his  English lesson that day 4. The student said that he  was afraid  he  would not pass his exam the next day 5. The  man said that he had seen two nurses and he would find out where they were. 6. John said that he had  never tasted anything so tasty. 7.  She said to Peter that his joke was  stupid that’s  why   she  didnt   want to listen to his  jokes any more", 8. Julia said that she was not crying 9. Catherine said  that  she would not leave me  alone if I  wanted   her to stay. 10.  My  friend said to me that they were going to go to the disco 11. Ann said that she had been  at the theatre last Saturday but she hadn’t liked  the play. 12. The doctor told me that Beer would not be good for me ". 13. He said that It was  too late to start to ski if I  had  never done it before". 14. They said to me  that they  had  been married four years 15.  she asked her mother not to worry about her because she felt fine

