Помогите пожалуйста)) нужно переделать в коственую речь 1. "The publisher has told me that he is going to accept my book", he said to me. 2. My mother said: "Speak in a low voice. The baby is sleeping". 3. "I have my English...

1. He said to me that The publisher had told him that he was going to accept his book", 2. My mother asked to Speak in a low voice, because The baby was sleeping.. 3My brother said to me that he had his English lesson that day 4. The student said that he was afraid he would not pass his exam the next day 5. The man said that he had seen two nurses and he would find out where they were. 6. John said that he had never tasted anything so tasty. 7. She said to Peter that his joke was stupid that’s why she didnt want to listen to his jokes any more", 8. Julia said that she was not crying 9. Catherine said that she would not leave me alone if I wanted her to stay. 10. My friend said to me that they were going to go to the disco 11. Ann said that she had been at the theatre last Saturday but she hadn’t liked the play. 12. The doctor told me that Beer would not be good for me ". 13. He said that It was too late to start to ski if I had never done it before". 14. They said to me that they had been married four years 15. she asked her mother not to worry about her because she felt fine