ПОМОГИТЕ,ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! Нужно преобразовать глаголы в скобках в Present Perfect или Past Simple, в зависимости от контекста. 13. The bell (to ring) repeatedly, but they (not to answer) it, and presently it (to stop). 14. You ca...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ,ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! Нужно преобразовать глаголы в скобках в Present Perfect или Past Simple, в зависимости от контекста. 13. The bell (to ring) repeatedly, but they (not to answer) it, and presently it (to stop). 14. You can’t see Herb. He (to be out). — No, he (not to be). I (to watch) him go in with his dad and he (not to come out) yet. 15. She (to lift) her bag from the sideboard and (to take out) a two-shilling piece. 16. “Good morning, Mrs Watt," she said. “Eric (to tell) you what to do?” 17. I (to love) you since I (to see) you walk into that classroom. 18. I don’t think I (to be out) more than a couple of minutes. 19. The thing is that I (to come) to have a talk. 20. I’m her sister, and we (to have) only each other since Dad (to die).

