Помогите пожалуйста! Нужно задать 7 вопросов к данному тексту. More and more robots are making people’s lives and work easier. Electric appliances at home save our time and energy: vacuum cleaners, washing machines, dishwashe...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста! Нужно задать 7 вопросов к данному тексту. More and more robots are making people’s lives and work easier. Electric appliances at home save our time and energy: vacuum cleaners, washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens, coffee machines, etc. Obviously, new medicines are among the most significant scientific discoveries. Many serious illnesses can be cured now, such as high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, some kinds of cancer. Inoculation protects from lots of infectious diseases, which used to take away lives of thousands of people. Transplant operations are successfully carried out. All these things prove the power of science in our life. But every medal has its reverse. And the rapid scientific progress has aroused a number of problems that are a matter of great concern. On the one hand, medical men apply laser to cure diseases, and the same time laser can be used for destruction. Achievements of biology and chemistry are also used to cause damage to people. There are ecological problems, the safety of nuclear power stations, nuclear war threat. It goes without saying it is impossible to stop progress, to stop people from exploring the world. But people should care it wouldn't be led in the wrong direction.

Автор: Гость