ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ОЧЕНЬ НАДО!!!!!!! Write polite requests and questions to go with the following answers 1 Yes of course. It's in my pensil. 2 No,I'm sorry .My computer's brokes 3 There the yare. They are in the middle of the playing field. 4 They life in the desert. 5 I,m interested in astronomy
1. Do you have a spare pen?2. Can I use your computer?3. Where are they?4. Where do they live?5. How do you feel about astronomy?
