Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста очень срочно!! Задайте разделительные вопросы: 1. Students do not take entrance exams to universities in the United Kingdom. 2. Their library occupied two storeys many years ago. 3. The fundamentals are: physics, chemistry, maths, history, mechanical drawing. 4. My fellow – student and I will take physics in the second year. 5. Olga has been reading her lectures for 2 hours. Задайте вопросы к подлежащему: 1. These test-tubes are made of glass, 2. Some British students have a scientific adviser to help with the studies. 3. American businessmen visit a number of shops at the steel-making plant annually. 4. We were in London a year ago. 5. I shall have been listening to lectures for the whole term.

