Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста очень срочно!! Задайте разделительные вопросы: 1. Students do not take entrance exams to universities in the United Kingdom. 2. Their library occupied two storeys many years ago. 3. The fundamentals are: physics, chemistry, maths, history, mechanical drawing. 4. My fellow – student and I will take physics in the second year. 5. Olga has been reading her lectures for 2 hours. Задайте вопросы к подлежащему: 1. These test-tubes are made of glass, 2. Some British students have a scientific adviser to help with the studies. 3. American businessmen visit a number of shops at the steel-making plant annually. 4. We were in London a year ago. 5. I shall have been listening to lectures for the whole term.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Разделительные вопросы - это вопросы: основная часть (которая дана в условии)+ "хвостик", поэтому я напишу только хвостики, ок, да? :) 1. Students do not take entrance exams to universities in the United Kingdom, do they? Дальше по такому же принципу. 2. didn't it? 3. aren't they? 4. won't we? 5. hasn't she? 1. What is made of glass? 2. Who has a scientific adviser to help with the studies? 3. Who visits a number of shops at the steel-making plant annually? 4. Who was in London a year ago? 5. Who will have been l istening to lectures for the whole term?
