Помогите , пожалуйста , очень важно Rewite the sentences so that they mean the same, using the words in capital letters. 1) They don't allow us to use dictionaries in the exam. (LET) 2) It's good exercise to go for a walk ev...

Английский язык

Помогите , пожалуйста , очень важно Rewite the sentences so that they mean the same, using the words in capital letters. 1) They don't allow us to use dictionaries in the exam. (LET) 2) It's good exercise to go for a walk every fay. (GOING) 3) Emily saved 300$ so that she could buy a leather jacket. (TO) 4) I think I might sell my computer. (CONSIDERING) 5) Lrt's not go to that club: older people usually go there. (TEND) 6)The things Pat said forced me change my mind. (MADE) 7)Take a taxi to the airport, or it's possible that you'll miss the plane. (RISK) 8) I don't want to do any homework tonight. (FEEL LIKE)

