Помогите , пожалуйста , очень важно Rewite the sentences so that they mean the same, using the words in capital letters. 1) They don't allow us to use dictionaries in the exam. (LET) 2) It's good exercise to go for a walk ev...

Английский язык
Помогите , пожалуйста , очень важно Rewite the sentences so that they mean the same, using the words in capital letters. 1) They don't allow us to use dictionaries in the exam. (LET) 2) It's good exercise to go for a walk every fay. (GOING) 3) Emily saved 300$ so that she could buy a leather jacket. (TO) 4) I think I might sell my computer. (CONSIDERING) 5) Lrt's not go to that club: older people usually go there. (TEND) 6)The things Pat said forced me change my mind. (MADE) 7)Take a taxi to the airport, or it's possible that you'll miss the plane. (RISK) 8) I don't want to do any homework tonight. (FEEL LIKE)
1.They don't let us to use dictionaries in the exam. 2) Going for a walk every day is good exercise. 3) Emily saved 300$ to buy a leather jacket. 4) I'm considering selling my computer. 5) Let's not go to that club: older people tend to go there. 6)The things Pat said made me change my mind. 7)Take a taxi to the airport, or you'll risk to miss the plane. 8) I don't feel like doing any homework tonight.
