Помогите пожалуйста ответить на вопросы к тексту в прикрепленном файле Спасибо My name is Sunil. I live in Darjeeling. It is in India, near the Himalayan Mountains. I’ve got a father, a mother and four sisters. We live in a s...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста ответить на вопросы к тексту в прикрепленном файле Спасибо My name is Sunil. I live in Darjeeling. It is in India, near the Himalayan Mountains. I’ve got a father, a mother and four sisters. We live in a small house. There’s a large garden near our house. We have six seasons: spring, summer, the monsoon ( муссон) season, early autumn, late autumn and winter. Winter is a warm season. Spring is warmer than winter and summer is very hot. It’s the hottest season of the year. It doesn’t rain in winter, spring or summer. The monsoon season is hot, but there’s a lot of rain. It rains every day. The grass is long and green in the monsoon season and there are a lot of new leaves on the trees. It often rains in early autumn, too. Late autumn is colder than monsoon season, but warmer than winter. In spring, summer and autumn we work in the garden. There’s a lot of fruit: oranges, bananas and pears. We’ve got a lot of potatoes and tomatoes, too. My mother and sisters work in the tea plantations, picking tea leaves. Darjeeling tea is very good. I don’t like monsoon and autumn season. It’s dull when it rains. My favorite season is winter. In winter I often play football with my friends. I can’t ski or skate because it doesn’t snow in Darjeeling.

Автор: Гость