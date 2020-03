Помогите пожалуйста перевести текст: My mother has got a sister. Her name is Mary. She has got a daughter. This girl is my cousin. My cousin`s name is Ann. She is a little girl. She is jnly five. Ann is a nice and funny girl. ...

My mother has got a sister. Her name is Mary. She has got a daughter. This girl is my cousin. My cousin`s name is Ann. She is a little girl. She is jnly five. Ann is a nice and funny girl. She has got many toys. She likes to play with them. Mummy gives Ann her nice toys to play with - a brown monkey, a yellow giraffe, a little white duck, a big black bear and a doll Barby. But today Ann doesn`t want to play - she is ill. When Dad comes home and sees Ann in bed, he says: "Hello, Ann! Why are you in bed? What`s the matter with you?" I am sorry, I am ill, she says. Oh, what a pity! says her father. Do you want to play, my dear? I know you like to play. Let`s play. No, thanks, Idon`t want to play. I am tired, says Ann. Oh, I see, if you don`t want to play, then you are ill, says Father. I think a doctor can help you. Idon`t want a doctor. Idon`t like doctors, says Ann. But I know a very nice doctor. He is very kind and clever. He helps those boys and girls who are ill. He can help you too. He has got a very nice littel black bag wiht many things in it. What things? asks my cousin. I want to see them. Ok, says Dad.

