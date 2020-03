Помогите пожалуйста перевести текст на английский (только не через переводчик,прошу) Эта информация может пригодится вовремя похода в магазин,когда твои родители уехали и оставили тебе деньги ,но ты их в первый же день потрати...

Гость: Гость:

This information can be useful in time of the trip to the store,when your parents went and left you money ,but you have the first day spent,you still have to live a week. Better yet, go shopping with a runny nose, not to smell of fresh baking. Also in shop it is impossible to go hungry,need to eat in order not to buy all of hunger. You need to wear platform shoes or heels to take food from the top shelf to save. Also when talking about promotions such as two for the price of one should always look at the shelf life of the product. First I need to write a list,and then to go,to not be tempted to buy something tasty. Better to watch a movie on your phone or something to read while queue not to look at the Goodies around. From this text, I came to this conclusion and when I need it,I will follow these rules