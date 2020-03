Помогите пожалуйста перевести текст на русский. Пожалуйста очень надо!!!! Buckingham Palace is the Queen's official and main royal London home and workplace. It is situated in Westminster. The palace is a setting for state occ...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста перевести текст на русский. Пожалуйста очень надо!!!! Buckingham Palace is the Queen's official and main royal London home and workplace. It is situated in Westminster. The palace is a setting for state occasions. The building was for the Duke of Buckingham in 1705. George 3 bought it in 1761 as a private residence for Queen Charlotte, and it was known as "The Queen's House". Buckingham Palace finally became the official royal palace of the British monarch and Queen Victoria was the first monarch to live there in 1837. Buckingham Palace is used also for the administrative work for the monarchy. It is hare in the state apartments that Her Majesty receives and entertains guests invited to the Palace. Если можно перевод от руки, а не с помощью переводчика!!!! Буду ОЧЕНЬ БЛАГОДАРНА!!!!

