Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста, срочно!!!! Grammar exercises Past Perfect / Past Simple Ex.1 Put the verb into the correct form, Past Perfect (I had done, etc.) or Past Simple (I did, etc.) 1. Was Tom at the party when you arrived? No, he had gone (go) home. 2. I felt very tired when I got home, so I_____ (go) straight to bed. 3. The house was very quiet when I got home. Everybody _____ (go) to bed. 4. Sorry I'm late. The car ____ (break) down on my way here. 5. We were driving along the road when we _______ (see) a car which ______ (break) down, so we_____ (stop) to see if we could help.

