Помогите пожалуйста, срочно!!!! Grammar exercises Past Perfect / Past Simple Ex.1 Put the verb into the correct form, Past Perfect (I had done, etc.) or Past Simple (I did, etc.) 1. Was Tom at the party when you arrived? No...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста, срочно!!!! Grammar exercises Past Perfect / Past Simple Ex.1 Put the verb into the correct form, Past Perfect (I had done, etc.) or Past Simple (I did, etc.) 1. Was Tom at the party when you arrived? No, he had gone (go) home. 2. I felt very tired when I got home, so I_____ (go) straight to bed. 3. The house was very quiet when I got home. Everybody _____ (go) to bed. 4. Sorry I'm late. The car ____ (break) down on my way here. 5. We were driving along the road when we _______ (see) a car which ______ (break) down, so we_____ (stop) to see if we could help.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Сочинение по английскому языку на тему "мой иностранный друг"
Ответить
Биология
Помогите сделать доклад про "барана"20 баллов
Ответить
География
1.В какой из перечисленных стран доля детей в возрастной структуре населения наиб??льшая? 1) Португалия 2)Алжир 3) Канада 4) США 2.В какой из п...
Ответить
Русский язык
Как вы понимаете пословицу " С другом друг бранится - недруг веселится". Ответ запи??ите в форме рассуждения
Ответить
Русский язык
Пошли три мальчика в лес. В лесу грибы, ягоды, птицы. Загулялись мальчики. Не заметили, как день прошёл. Идут домой - боятся: - Попадёт нам дом...
Ответить