Помогите пожалуйста срочно перевести текст. One day, Prokopych runs home, very excited: ,, A very rich man from thr village wants you to make him a vase! Look, here is a drawing of what he wants!" Danila can see hiw much this means to Prokipych.He wants to make something very special,but he is not happy with the drawing. ,,This drawing has no life in it. I need to look at something that has life in it". He goes to the woods to look at the plants and flowers, hoping to get some ideas.He works day and night on the vase.He wants it to be the best vase in the Urals.

