Помогите пожалуйста срочно перевести текст. One day, Prokopych runs home, very excited: ,, A very rich man from thr village wants you to make him a vase! Look, here is a drawing of what he wants!" Danila can see hiw much this ...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста срочно перевести текст. One day, Prokopych runs home, very excited: ,, A very rich man from thr village wants you to make him a vase! Look, here is a drawing of what he wants!" Danila can see hiw much this means to Prokipych.He wants to make something very special,but he is not happy with the drawing. ,,This drawing has no life in it. I need to look at something that has life in it". He goes to the woods to look at the plants and flowers, hoping to get some ideas.He works day and night on the vase.He wants it to be the best vase in the Urals.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Одним днем, Прокипич бежал домой,
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Сделайте вывод: если есть(вибрация) гортани то согласный называется?
Ответить
Химия
Сколько молекул кислорода (О) содержится в 2 молях. Найти массу С решением и формулой, пожалуйста
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
6 тапсырма(задание). Заранее большое спасибо
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
30 прилагательных на казахском языке с переводом Помогите пожалуйста !
Ответить
Русский язык
Придумать предложение со словосочетанием "веселые ребятишки" подчеркнуть главны?? члены предложения и определить падеж подлежащего.
Ответить