Помогите пожалуйста !! Срочно Составьте диалог на основе этих фраз Doctor What is troubling you? What's the matter with you? Where do you feel the pain? When did the pain start ? Let me examine you. Don't worry,it's no...

Помогите пожалуйста !! Срочно Составьте диалог на основе этих фраз Doctor What is troubling you? What's the matter with you? Where do you feel the pain? When did the pain start ? Let me examine you. Don't worry,it's nothing serious Patient I've got a headache (backache/earache/stomachache/toothache) I sneeze and cough It hurts me when I walk (move my arm etc ) I'm not too well

