Помогите пожалуйста !! Срочно Составьте диалог на основе этих фраз Doctor What is troubling you? What's the matter with you? Where do you feel the pain? When did the pain start ? Let me examine you. Don't worry,it's no...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста !! Срочно Составьте диалог на основе этих фраз Doctor What is troubling you? What's the matter with you? Where do you feel the pain? When did the pain start ? Let me examine you. Don't worry,it's nothing serious Patient I've got a headache (backache/earache/stomachache/toothache) I sneeze and cough It hurts me when I walk (move my arm etc ) I'm not too well
1)----What is troubling you? ----It hurts me when I walk ----Let me examine you. 2)----What's the matter with you? ----I've got a headache 3----Where do you feel the pain? ----I'm not too well
