ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!! Use the appropriate verb forms to complete the sentences. Write the sentences down. 1) I often ask him what to do and can say that his advice (be) always good and sensible. 2) Some important informati...

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!! Use the appropriate verb forms to complete the sentences. Write the sentences down. 1) I often ask him what to do and can say that his advice (be) always good and sensible. 2) Some important information just (arrive). 3) I think my cousin's hair (be) very beautiful. 4) The latest news, he said, (be) very sad. 5) The money already (receive). We are rich again. 6) His knowledge of statistics (be) deep enough and he could use it in his new career. 7) A lot of progress (achieve) lately by our company.
1. is 2. has just arrived 3. is 4. had been 5. have already been received. 6. was 7. has been achived
