Помогите пожалуйста.Вот задание: Вместо того чтобы сказать " That is my book" мы можем сказать "That Book belongs to me" Измените следующие предложения,используя глагол belong 1.Those are my flowers 2 That is Mr.Priestley ...

1.Those flowers belong to me=Those flowers are mine 2 That house belongs to Mr.Priestley=That house is his 3 That piano belongs to him=That piano is his 4 Do those chocolates belong to you?=Are those chocolates yours? 5 Does that car belong to you?=Is that car yours? 6 Does that pencil belong to her?=Is that pencil hers? 7 Those cats belong to us=Those cats are ours. 8 Those chocolates belong to them=Those chocolates are theirs 9 Do those cigarettes belong to them?=Are those cigarettes theirs? 10 Does that pen belong to me?=Is that pen mine?