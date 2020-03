Помогите пожалуйста Задать 10 вопросов на тему Mother s day

Гость: Гость:

1) why did they decide to do everything on that day? 2) what holiday were decided to arrange the Mother's Day like? 3) what did the father do to be at home? 4) how many people were at home in the morning? 5) what did they want to decorate the house with? 6) what new things did everybody get? 7) who cut up sandwiches and packed them? 8) why didn't the mother go on trip with everybody? 9) who had the loveliest day? 10) why were tears in mother's eyes,when everybody kissed her before going to bed?