Помогите пожалуйста записать числа по английски
Помогите пожалуйста записать числа по английски
A) eighteen point oh/zero five b) six thousand sixteen / six point zero one five c) four point one four d) seventeen point one two five e) ninety point oh/zero one nine f) eighty point oh/zero one eight g) two thousand three hundred one point five h) two hundred thirty point one five i) twenty-three point oh/zero one five j) two point three oh/zero one five k) (zero) point two three zero one five l) zero point zero two three zero one five
