Английский язык

Помогите пожалуста ,тема present perfect or present perfect continuous tense 1) He (to run) for ten minutes witbout any rest 2) I just (to meet ) our teacher 3) Helen speaks French so well because she ( to live) in France 4) Nick and his friends ( to play ) volley-ball since breakfast 5) She already (to come ) for school 6) I ( to live ) in St. Peterburg since 1990 7) He (to write ) already? 8) I never ( to visit ) that place . 9) He (to write ) books since he was a young man. 10) I ( not to read) the newspaper today.

Автор: Гость