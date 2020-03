Помогите придумать предложения на английском со словами 1.малыш 2.шрам 3.в возр??сте между 30 и 39 4.веснушка 5.светлый 6.средних лет 7.усы 8.борода 9.кудрявый 10.пожилой 11.тощий 12.полный 13.рыжий 14.вьющийся...

Гость: Гость:

1. The baby was crying, when it dropped the toy. 2. I have a big scar on my foot, because I had fallen on the ground and scratched it. 3. All my relatives are marriged at age between 30 and 39. 4. Sometimes people say that frecles are the sun's kissing. 5. My mother's hair is light coloured. 6. Yesterday I saw a strange middle-aged man. 7. I don't like men with mustache. 8. Nowdays it has become very fashionable to have a beard. 9. I always wanted my hair was curly. 10. All young people should not to forgive to yield their place to elderly people. 11. If you do not eat properly, you will become very thin. 12. If you do not do sports, you will become overweight. 13. I have many friends with red hair. 14. My friend always complains about her curl hair. 15. My father's hair started to fall when he was 20, so now he is almost bald.