Помогите Прочитай текст впиши пропущенное слово выбрав его из рамочки A visited were an played the Last Sunday Jane 1) _______ her friend Lena Lena 's mum cooked pizza for the girls it was yummy the girls washed 2______dish...

Английский язык

Помогите Прочитай текст впиши пропущенное слово выбрав его из рамочки A visited were an played the Last Sunday Jane 1) _______ her friend Lena Lena 's mum cooked pizza for the girls it was yummy the girls washed 2______dishes after lunch and then they3)_______borad games they liked scrabble a lot and they 4)______ very good at it They also watched 5)_____ interesting video and talked about it . It was 6____ nice day!

Автор: Гость