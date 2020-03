Помогите прочитать английский текст, русскими буквами. The future soloist of group "Tender may", the idol of all the girls of the 80's he was born 6 September 1973 in Kumertau Bashkir ASSR. The childhood of the future star was ...

Помогите прочитать английский текст, русскими буквами. The future soloist of group "Tender may", the idol of all the girls of the 80's he was born 6 September 1973 in Kumertau Bashkir ASSR. The childhood of the future star was not easy. His father, Vasily Klimenko, left the family, cogdem was three years old. Now he still lives in Kumertau, raising her two daughters and son with star chat do not want. His mother, Vera Gavrilovna, died at the age of 29, when he was eight. After his mother's death he was in the village Tyulgan, his aunt. But long he did not remain there. Aunt it was hard to cope with the nimble teenager and she got it in Abakumovskaya orphanage, where he was transferred to the Orenburg boarding school № 2. There he met with the head of the musical circle Sergey Kuznetsov, with whom they recorded their first songs. And so began the legendary group "Tender may". HE justified his name and as soon as the spring was coming, regularly ran away from the orphanage. And who knows how it would have been his fate, if in 1988 Andrey Razin has not heard his performance of the song "White roses". He immediately spotted the talented boy and moved him to Moscow. So in the all-Union Association SPM "Record" began its existence, the new "Tender may". Razin "Tender may" with him lasted from 1988 to 1992 and after retiring Shatunova almost immediately collapsed. With the departure of "Tender may" he started a solo career, and his producer was Mr Kudryashov. First solo performance took place in 1993. Then there was a performance on it "Christmas meetings" Alla Pugacheva song "Zvezdny night." In mid-1996 he is trying to change its image and in 1997 released the Remix album "Artificial breathing". This was the "second breath" to his creativity In the late 90s he moved to Germany and devoted himself to his personal life. Now he is a famous singer, loving husband, caring father and successful businessman. But his musical career he's not done: still touring, releasing albums and pleases fans old and new songs.

