Помогите прошу. Английский Superlative. Если поможете 40 балл ваша.

Английский язык
Помогите прошу. Английский Superlative. Если поможете 40 балл ваша.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
2. What is the hottest month in your country? 3. Who is the best cook in your family? 4. Who is the worst singer in your family? 5.Which is the funniest film in this year? 6. What is the easiest subject in your school? 2. Cameron Diaz is the highest earner in Hollywood 3. Titanic is the most popuular film of all time. 4 J.K Rowling is the most succesfull writer of all time 5. London is the most expensive city in the world. 2. Which was the least popular Tv programme? 3. What is the least film of all time? 4 What sport is the least exciting to watch?
