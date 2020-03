Помогите решить срочно. Выбери и обведи нужный глагол. Example:Tiny was/were at home yesterday. 1 There was/were a lot of sheep on the farm. 2 The weather wasn't/weren't rainy last month? 3 Were/Was you in the mountains la...

Английский язык

Помогите решить срочно. Выбери и обведи нужный глагол. Example:Tiny was/were at home yesterday. 1 There was/were a lot of sheep on the farm. 2 The weather wasn't/weren't rainy last month? 3 Were/Was you in the mountains last month?--No,l wasn't/weren' 4 The xow's eyes was/were big and kind. 5 Where was/were they three days ago? 6 lt was/were time to go to bed.

