Помогите с английским,очень прошу !!! ПОМОГИТЕ С АНГЛИЙСКИМ Open the brackets.Put the verbs into the Present Indefinite,the Present Continuos,the past indefinite,the future simple or the present perfect 3. a)The squirrels al...

Английский язык

Помогите с английским,очень прошу !!! ПОМОГИТЕ С АНГЛИЙСКИМ Open the brackets.Put the verbs into the Present Indefinite,the Present Continuos,the past indefinite,the future simple or the present perfect 3. a)The squirrels always (to climb) the trees in this forest ? b)The squirrels (to climb) the trees in this forest now ? c)The squirrels (to climb) the trees in this forest last week ? d)The squirrels (to climb) the trees in this forest last week e)The squirrels (to climb) the trees in this forest today ? 4.a)Who usually (to look) after the children in your family b)who (to look) after the children in your family now ? с)who (to look) after the children in your family last year ? d)who (to look) after the children in your family next Sunday ? e)Who (to look) after the children in your family this evening 5.a)which of your friends often (to swim) across the river in summer ? b)which of your friends (to swim) across the river now ? c)which of your friends (to swim) across the river yesterday afternoon ? d)which of your friends (to swim) across the river next summer e)which of your friends just (to swim) across the river 6.a)What jam your Granny usually (to make) in autumn ? b)What jam your Granny (to make) now ? c)What jam your Granny (to make) two days ago ? d)What jam your Granny (to make) next week ? e)What jam your Granny (to make) lately ?

Автор: Гость