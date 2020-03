Помогите с английским!Переведите пожалуйста и напишите время. 1)Я видел,что мои д??узья ушли 2)К 6 часам в воскресенье я уже выучил все слова 3)Я думал,что он написал тебе. 4)Мы не знали,что текст изменён. 5)Кто закончил с...

Гость: Гость:

1) I saw that my friends left. 2) To 6 o'clock on Sunday I already learned all the words. 3) I thought he texted you. 4) We didn't know that the text changed. 5)Who finished his work by Monday?-I finished my work by Monday. 6)She wrote a report at 8 o'clock. 7)We view this film by the end of the week. 8)They will translate the text by 6 o'clock?-Yes.They transferred it to 6 o'clock. 9)To 7 o'clock, I finish this work. 10)the Builders will build that school by September 1. 11)I'll write him a letter to that time when it will come to me. 12)To the end of the quarter we will read 2 English books.