Помогите с английским пожалуйста срочно Вариант 2 1. Составьте предложения изда??ных снов. 1.1. tickets, arc, for, concert, the, if, the, expensive, will, not, we. go, there. 1.2. to, 1. if university, go, medicine. I, stu...

Задание 1. 1. If the tickets for the concert are expensive, we will not go there. 2. If I go to university, I will study medecine. 3. If he becomes a doctor, he will earn a good salary. 4. If I have a lot of money, I will make business. Задание 2. 1. If I had my own car, I would give you a lift. 2. If the programme was interesting, we would stay at home and watch it. 3. If I saw him, I would give him money back 4. If he had a guitar, he would learn playing Задание 3. 1. My father said that he was working all day long. 2. I said that they had done the work on time. 3. My friend said his father was a doctor. 4. The girl asked where was the library? 5. The shop assistant said that this shirts were very cheap.