Помогите с английским пожалуйста срочно Вариант 2 1. Составьте предложения изда??ных снов. 1.1. tickets, arc, for, concert, the, if, the, expensive, will, not, we. go, there. 1.2. to, 1. if university, go, medicine. I, stu...

Помогите с английским пожалуйста срочно Вариант 2 1. Составьте предложения изда??ных снов. 1.1. tickets, arc, for, concert, the, if, the, expensive, will, not, we. go, there. 1.2. to, 1. if university, go, medicine. I, study, will. 1.3. becomes, he, doctor, a, if. he, will, a, salary, good. earn. 1.4. my. if business, have, 1, a, lot. money, of 1. will. make. 2. Переведите предложения, изменив Conditional I на Conditional II. 2.1. If 1 have my own car, 1 will give you a lift. ( give a lift -подвезти). 2.2. /f the programme is interesting, we will sta\ at home and watch it. 2.3. If I see him, 1 will give him money back. 2.4. If he has a guitar, he will learn playing. 3. Употребите предложения в косвенной речи. 3.1. Му father said: "I am working hard all day long". 3.2. 1 said. "We have done the work on time". 3.3. My friend said: "My father is a doctor’. 3.4. The girl asked: "Where is the library? 3.5. The shop assistant said: "The shirts are very cheap".
Задание 1. 1. If the tickets for the concert are expensive, we will not go there. 2. If I go to university, I will study medecine. 3. If he becomes a doctor, he will earn a good salary. 4. If I have a lot of money, I will make business. Задание 2. 1. If I had my own car, I would give you a lift. 2. If the programme was interesting, we would stay at home and watch it. 3. If I saw him, I would give him money back 4. If he had a guitar, he would learn playing Задание 3. 1. My father said that he was working all day long. 2. I said that they had done the work on time. 3. My friend said his father was a doctor. 4. The girl asked where was the library? 5. The shop assistant said that this shirts were very cheap.
