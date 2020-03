Помогите с сочинением по английскому языку на тему the place that makes me happy

Гость: Гость:

I think, that I will be happy everywhere, the major thing is to be with your family in that place and have a good time. But even if I must choose concret place, I think, that I will choose my country. What can be better than spend all your free time in your own place, your own town, country with family. It is really enjoyable, pleasant and amazing.That is my opinion Это мое мнение, если хочешь можешь создать эквивалент