Английский язык
Помогите с тестом. 1.Selfish people only care about ... . a. themselves b. ourselves c. themselfs d. myself 2.You ... argue with the head teacher. a. mustn`t b. need to c. can d. must 3.They decided to travel by ... plane. a. the b. a c. - 4.... Russian Federation is one of ... biggest country in ... world. a. -,a,- b. the, the, the c. the, - ,the d. a,a,a e. -, the, the 5.He .... go to the cinema tomorrow. a. need to b. - c. might d. must e. should
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Selfish people only care about  themselves You  must not argue with the head teacher. they decided to travel by plane  the Russian  Federation is one of the biggest country in the world he might go to the cinema tomorrow 
