Английский язык

Помогите с тестом. 1.Selfish people only care about ... . a. themselves b. ourselves c. themselfs d. myself 2.You ... argue with the head teacher. a. mustn`t b. need to c. can d. must 3.They decided to travel by ... plane. a. the b. a c. - 4.... Russian Federation is one of ... biggest country in ... world. a. -,a,- b. the, the, the c. the, - ,the d. a,a,a e. -, the, the 5.He .... go to the cinema tomorrow. a. need to b. - c. might d. must e. should

Автор: Гость