Помогите с тестом. 1.Selfish people only care about ... . a. themselves b. ourselves c. themselfs d. myself 2.You ... argue with the head teacher. a. mustn`t b. need to c. can d. must 3.They decided to travel by ... plane. a. the b. a c. - 4.... Russian Federation is one of ... biggest country in ... world. a. -,a,- b. the, the, the c. the, - ,the d. a,a,a e. -, the, the 5.He .... go to the cinema tomorrow. a. need to b. - c. might d. must e. should
Гость:
Selfish people only care about themselves You must not argue with the head teacher. they decided to travel by plane the Russian Federation is one of the biggest country in the world he might go to the cinema tomorrow
