Помогите с упражнением Прочтите предложения, найдите сказуемое, определите время и залог. Переведите предложения на русский язык: 1. The teaching of Christ, the Apostles, and the Holy Church Fathers, and the commandments of ...

Английский язык

Помогите с упражнением Прочтите предложения, найдите сказуемое, определите время и залог. Переведите предложения на русский язык: 1. The teaching of Christ, the Apostles, and the Holy Church Fathers, and the commandments of the great Russian saints and zealots came to form an important basis for vital, active Christian love for one's neighbour and service to the world. 2. This love and service were manifested in Russian Orthodoxy's patriotism and peace-making, a Church tradition which has developed at every historical stage of the Russian Orthodox Church existence. 3. Every epoch has tested in its own way the patriotic feeling of the faithful and their readiness and ability to serve the cause of peace. 4. Russian history is highly dramatic, there has not been a single century without a war, large or small. 5. In the dark period of Tatar domination, which lasted for two centuries, the Church together with the people restored what had been destroyed, and consoled and supported the people. 6. From ancient times Christians have wanted to see the sacred places connected with the life of the Saviour for worship. 7. In December 1914, because the war had started and Russia and Turkey found themselves in opposing camps, the members and workers of the Russian Church Mission in the Holy Land left Jerusalem and settled temporalily in Alexandria. 8. Many new parishes have recently come into being in the towns and villages of Russia. 9. The Russian Orthodox Church had 64 dioceses and about 40 vicariates administered by more than 100 bishops at the end of the synodal period. 10. By the 14th century, the state unity of Rus, headed by the principality of Kiev, no longer existed: Kiev had been brought to ruin. 11. Many monks who have graduated from the Theological Academy in Moscow have been raised to episcopal service. 12. The Theological educational establishments accept young men, who have reached the age of eighteen, on the recommendation of their parish confessor or diocesan hierarch. 13. There is an extramural department at the Moscow Theological Academy for clergy who have been ordained but have no special training. 14. Bishops are monks who have received higher theological education and who have been prepared for this high service by worthily fulfilling Church obedience.

Автор: Гость