Помогите сделать эти утверждения вопросительными. 1) My friends are at school. 2) They have three horses. 3) They sing very well. 4) We like to sit by the fire. 5) These boys can play tennis. 6) This boy dances very well.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Are my (your) friends at school? 2.Do they have 3 horses? 3.Do they sing very well? 4.Do we(You ) like to sit by the fire? 5.Can these boys play tennis? 6.Does this boy dance very well ?
