Complete the sentences. Write what is going to happen. 1) Look at the sky. It's going to ... 2) They are playing so well today! I think they are going to ... 3) Father is putting on his hat and coat. He is going to ... 4) Look ...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences. Write what is going to happen. 1) Look at the sky. It's going to ... 2) They are playing so well today! I think they are going to ... 3) Father is putting on his hat and coat. He is going to ... 4) Look at James. He can't roller-skate at all/ I think he is going to ... ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО!!!! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!

Автор: Гость