Помогите сделать упр.4а
Английский язык
Помогите сделать упр.4а
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
We play with the ball in the lesson we speak very fast in the lesson we draw beautiful pictures in the lesson we write a big letter in the lesson we sing inglish song in the lesson we hide the ruler in the lesson we listen teacher in the lesson we sleep the music in the lesson we eat some fruit in the lesson we drink the water in the lesson
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Обществознание