Английский язык
Помогите сделать упр.4а
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
We play with the ball in the lesson we speak very fast in the lesson we draw beautiful pictures in the lesson we write a big letter in the lesson we sing inglish song  in the lesson we hide the ruler  in the lesson we listen teacher  in the lesson we sleep the music  in the lesson we eat some fruit  in the lesson we drink the water  in the lesson
