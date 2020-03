Сочинение по английскому на тему "Trip i enjoyed very much", не менее 10 предложений.

Гость: Гость:

Last summer, I with my parents went to the Barcelona. This is very beautiful and amzing town in Spain. A lot of tourist walked around the town and take some photography. We visited some excursions and we're liked it! Then, we are went to big arena, were spanish people play football. We walked all days and all nights and we were not cold, beacause it was very hot. That's all I can think of to say.