Помогите составить 3 вопроса к тексту : Sport on Land, in Water, in the Air Athletics is the most popular sport. People call it "the queen of all sports". 1t comprises such kinds of sports as running (for different distances)...

Sport on Land, in Water, in the Air Athletics is the most popular sport. People call it "the queen of all sports". 1t comprises such kinds of sports as running (for different distances), jumping (long and high jumps) and others. « From time to time international championships and races (horse races, motor races, cycle races) take place. Representatives of various countries can win gold, silver or bronze medals. Such great championships in sport are organized every four years and we call them the Olympic Games. Only the best may take part in them. There are so many kinds of sports, such as cyding, swimming, gymnastics, boxing, skating, skiing, rowing, yachting and many more in which you can take an active part or just be a devoted fan.

