Помогите составить предложение : complete the sentences using past simple. 1) he .....( continue) his studies in chemistry. 2 I looked for the keys but i .....( not/find) theam. 3) ..... You .. ...( enjoy) the film. 4) my husba...

Английский язык

Помогите составить предложение : complete the sentences using past simple. 1) he .....( continue) his studies in chemistry. 2 I looked for the keys but i .....( not/find) theam. 3) ..... You .. ...( enjoy) the film. 4) my husband and I ( do) the shopping last week. 5) bont worry. I ...( not/forget) to send your letter. 6) my family.....( make) a delicious cake for paul's birthday. 7) ben....(not/ become) a vet three years ago. 8) ......my father .....( return) late from work yesterday?

