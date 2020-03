Помогите составить с этими словами 10 предложений

Гость: Гость:

1.My grandpa is a man of great wisdom. 2.There is large collection of books at our home . 3.Let's go for a walk !-That's an idea. 4.He manages to run this big school. 5.Nowadays, mass media have great influence on people's minds. 6.I usually get news over the Internet but my parents get news over TV. 7.I heard Michael Jackson's song on the radio yesterday. 8.We are going to visit our grandparents this Sunday-What a great idea ! 9. My lifetime dream is to video a film about our country. 10.In conclusion, the main character of the story died.