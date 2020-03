помогите составить вопросы к предложению (общий специиальный альтернативный и тд.) I'm trying to find ways to keep myself from being bored

Гость: Гость:

I'm trying to find ways to keep myself from being bored. 1)Are you trying to find ways to keep yourself from being bored? общий 2)Who is trying to find ways to keep yourself from being bored? специальный 3)Are you trying to find ways to keep yourself from being bored or fall into it? альтернативн. 4)You are trying to find ways to keep yourself from being bored, aren't you? разделительный