Помогите составить вопросы с do does 1 Tom is playing basketball at the moment. 2 Tom plays basketball regularly since he was 8. 3 My friends are going to the park now. 4 My friends will go to the park at weekends 5 I visi...

Английский язык
Помогите составить вопросы с do does 1 Tom is playing basketball at the moment. 2 Tom plays basketball regularly since he was 8. 3 My friends are going to the park now. 4 My friends will go to the park at weekends 5 I visit my grandparents every summer 6 My parents and I live in London for 6 years 7 I am visiting my grandparents now 8 I know Fred for 5 years 9 I am watching TV at the moment 10I watch TV every evening 11 I watched The Wild World programme every weekend for the past year помогите составить вопросы с do does
Does Tom plays basketball? Does Tom play basketball since 8? Does your friends goes to the park? Does your friends goes to the park at the weekends? Do you visit your grandma? Do you and your parents live in London? Do you visit you grand parents? Do yo know Fred? Do you watch Tv? Do you watch Tv everyday? Do you watch the Wild World program?
