Помогите составить вопросы с do does 1 Tom is playing basketball at the moment. 2 Tom plays basketball regularly since he was 8. 3 My friends are going to the park now. 4 My friends will go to the park at weekends 5 I visi...

Английский язык

Помогите составить вопросы с do does 1 Tom is playing basketball at the moment. 2 Tom plays basketball regularly since he was 8. 3 My friends are going to the park now. 4 My friends will go to the park at weekends 5 I visit my grandparents every summer 6 My parents and I live in London for 6 years 7 I am visiting my grandparents now 8 I know Fred for 5 years 9 I am watching TV at the moment 10I watch TV every evening 11 I watched The Wild World programme every weekend for the past year помогите составить вопросы с do does

Автор: Гость