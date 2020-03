Помогите срочно 4.4. Paraphrase the sentences using the indefinite pronoun one as in the model. Model: It is necessary for everyone to go in for sports. — One must go in for sports. 1. It is necessary to be careful while cro...

Английский язык

Помогите срочно 4.4. Paraphrase the sentences using the indefinite pronoun one as in the model. Model: It is necessary for everyone to go in for sports. — One must go in for sports. 1. It is necessary to be careful while crossing the road. 2. It is necessary to read newspapers every day. 3. It is possible to find any book in this library. 4. It is impossible to master a foreign language without working hard. 5. It is impossible to forget that day. 6. It is necessary to air the room before going to bed. 7. It is necessary to take that into consideration. 8. It was impossible to go for a walk yesterday: it was raining all day long

