ПОМОГИТЕЕ!!! Срочно надо описать картинку на английском... но грамотно, не с переводчика. И желательно не больше 15 предложений и простых. Плииииз срочнооо

On the picture are a woman and her kids. There is a sunny day. I think they came back home from a a forest. On the foreground we can see 3 butterflies. Also on the foreground we can see green grass. On the background we see two big old trees and a few other. If we look at the road we can understand that the road is often using by people. One kid,which is closer wears red pants and white shirt. This kid looks like he says hello to someone or call someone to him. Another kid wears green pants,a red shirt and hat. The woman also wears a white shirt. She wearts a red-yellow skirt. I think this woman is his mother or granny.