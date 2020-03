Гость: Гость:

1. He slipped and nearly fell down. 2. He left the dog beside the house. 3. The path made a sharp curve towards the village. 4. He stared at Elena who was sitting opposite. 5. The door was wide open, so they walked in without ringing the bell. 6. 'Jane is asleep, and I don't want her to be disturbed', Tom said sharply. 7. 'I'm sorry', Elisa said, having suddenly stopped. 8. He got home soon after we had left. 9. You've changed so much, that I have hardly recognized you. 10. John had cut his thumb and was crying heavily when his mother came into the playroom. 11. She was breathing slowly and deeply after the competition. 12. Still waters are deep. 13. He was watching her carefully during their conversation. 14. Little John went downstairs and sat down on the last step. Bella walked closely to him and started watching him. 15. Tom was following closely his sister. 16. The doctor carefully examined Phillipe for two or three days. 17. We can live with our heads high, and look the whole world into the face. 18. We were considered highly educated people. 19. While speaking, Jack made a lot of gestures. 20. The sooner you read the book, the better. 21. The more he thought about the trip, the more he enjoyed it.