Помощь с англиским. 10 класс. Срочно, пожалуйста!!! 1. I had a lot of homework yesterday, I ...to stay up late 2. While I (eat) my meal, the phone (ring) 3. By the time I (get) to phone it (stop) ringing 4. I sent a card to th...

Помощь с англиским. 10 класс. Срочно, пожалуйста!!! 1. I had a lot of homework yesterday, I ...to stay up late 2. While I (eat) my meal, the phone (ring) 3. By the time I (get) to phone it (stop) ringing 4. I sent a card to the girl (live) across the street 5. Some of the people (invite) to the party can't come 6. If you (find) a wallet in the street, what would you do with it? 7. In cities the air is hard to breath because of car (waste/recycling/pollution/rubbish) 8. You can give some clothes (away/up/on/in) to charity 9. (Fry/roast/bake/boil) the potatoes in very hot water until they are soft
2. was eating, rang 3. got, stopped, 4. living 5. invited 6. found 7. pollution 8. away 9.boil
