Поставь вопросы к предложениям. Пример: The children like to play in the garden.-Where do...? - Where do the children like to play? 1) There is a green field next to the farmhouse. - Is there ......? 2) The farmer will work har...

Английский язык

Поставь вопросы к предложениям. Пример: The children like to play in the garden.-Where do...? - Where do the children like to play? 1) There is a green field next to the farmhouse. - Is there ......? 2) The farmer will work hard in the field in spring. - When will.....? 3.) The children will live on their uncle's farm next month. - Where will ......? 4) Kate likes red and green apples. - What does .....? 5) The friends come to the farm every day because they feed the animals. - Why do ......? Помогите пожалуйста.

