Поставьте эти предложения в отрицательную форму 1. There is a bookshelf by the window. 2. There are tho girls in the room. 3. There is an armchair by the table 4. There are two beds in the bedroom.
There isn't a bookshelf by the window. There are not girls in the room. There is not am armchair by the table. There aren't two beds in the bedroom.
