Поставьте глаголы в скобках в нужном времени, чтобы построить условное предложен??е 2 типа Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense to make correct type 2 conditional sentences. 1 If I ...were... (be) you, I ...would study... (study) for the exams. 2 If we (have) a car, we (go) for a drive in the country. 3. Kim (buy) some new clothes if she ……………… (have) enough money. 3 If cameras (not/cost) so much, we ……………….. (buy) one. 4. John (lend) you some money if you………………. (ask) him. 5. He……………………..(open) the door if hе…………..…….(have) the key. 6. Wе………………. (paint) the house if we………………… (have) the time. 7. If she …………….(get) good grades, she………………………(go) to university. 8. If she …………….(get) good grades, she………………….(go) to university. 9. If I (be) rich, I……………………..(never/ work) again. 10 Helen (post) the letters if she………………. (have) some stamps.
2 If we had a car, we`d go for a drive in coutry. 3 Kim would buy some new clothes, if she had enought money. 4 If cameras didn`t cost so much, we`d buy one. 5 John would lend you some money, if you asked him. 6 He`d open the door, if he had the key. 7 We`d paint the house, if we had the time. 8 If she got good grades, she`d go to university. 9 If I were rich, I`d never work again. 10 Helen would post the letters, if she had some stamps.
